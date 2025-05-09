Menu Explore
BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in JK's Samba amid hostilities with Pakistan

PTI |
May 09, 2025 02:05 AM IST

The infiltration bid came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along the western flank of the country.(ANI FILE)
The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along the western flank of the country.(ANI FILE)

"At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K," the Border Security Force said in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit by the firing. Things will become clear after a thorough search in the area in the morning, officials said.

The infiltration bid came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in JK's Samba amid hostilities with Pakistan
