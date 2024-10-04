Menu Explore
BSF head constable sustains head injuries in attack by smugglers

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Oct 04, 2024 09:39 PM IST

A BSF spokesperson in Tripura said head constable Harish Chandra Pandey sustained a head injury in the attack in the district’s Bozanagar area

AGARTALA: A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was attacked by miscreants after he tried to stop the smuggling of contraband along the India-Bangladesh border in western Tripura’s Sepahijala district, the BSF said.

The BSF later filed a formal complaint at the local police station. (X/BSF_Tripura/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The BSF later filed a formal complaint at the local police station. (X/BSF_Tripura/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A BSF spokesperson in Tripura said head constable Harish Chandra Pandey sustained a head injury in the attack in the district’s Bozanagar area. The wound, a long cut on the head, required 15 stitches at the Boxanagar primary health centre. He has been advised to undergo a CT Scan at Agartala Government Medical College & Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala, a doctor said.

The BSF spokesperson later told reporters that the incident took place in the Kalsimura Border Out Post area where the head constable and the miscreants were engaged in a scuffle to prevent them from smuggling contraband items. They attacked him with a dao (sharp-edged weapon) and bamboo sticks.

Pandey finally fired one round from his rifle to scare the attackers who fled.

The BSF later filed a formal complaint at the local police station.

In March this year, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and two BSF personnel injured during a clash between them in Unakoti district.

