BSF seizes 43,800 Yaba tablets worth 4.38 crore in Tripura border operation

In a major success against trans-border narcotics trafficking, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) NC Nagar under Sepahijala district, Tripura, thwarted an attempt by Indian smugglers to smuggle contraband across the Indo-Bangladesh border and recovered 43,800 Yaba tablets worth ₹4.38 crore, said BSF in a statement. 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at about ₹ 4.38 crore, were recovered. BSF soldiers also confiscated other illegal goods valued at ₹ 3,68,604 from various areas along the Tripura border. (ANI/representative )

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the international border. On being challenged, the smugglers fled, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately ₹4.38 crore. In addition, BSF troops seized other contraband items worth ₹3,68,604 from different locations along the Tripura border on the same day.

This successful operation is part of the BSF's intensified efforts to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure national security. The seized items have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), arrested two people and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets worth around ₹6 crore from a vehicle in Tripura's Teliamura, officials said.

Security forces carried out the operation on Saturday, and the arrested accused have been identified as Il Bar Hussain and Md Juber Ahmad.

"In a major success against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on 12 April 2025," as per an official release.

The contraband was being carried in a car. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be ₹6 crore in the international market.