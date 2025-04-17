Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
BSF seizes 43,800 Yaba tablets worth 4.38 crore in Tripura border operation

ANI |
Apr 17, 2025 08:23 AM IST

Smugglers abandoned their consignment upon being challenged. This operation is part of BSF's efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking.

In a major success against trans-border narcotics trafficking, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) NC Nagar under Sepahijala district, Tripura, thwarted an attempt by Indian smugglers to smuggle contraband across the Indo-Bangladesh border and recovered 43,800 Yaba tablets worth 4.38 crore, said BSF in a statement.

21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.38 crore, were recovered. BSF soldiers also confiscated other illegal goods valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,68,604 from various areas along the Tripura border. (ANI/representative )
21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at about 4.38 crore, were recovered. BSF soldiers also confiscated other illegal goods valued at 3,68,604 from various areas along the Tripura border. (ANI/representative )

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the international border. On being challenged, the smugglers fled, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

Also read: Two govt staff held for drug peddling in a week at Arunachal Civil Secretariat

A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately 4.38 crore. In addition, BSF troops seized other contraband items worth 3,68,604 from different locations along the Tripura border on the same day.

This successful operation is part of the BSF's intensified efforts to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure national security. The seized items have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), arrested two people and recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets worth around 6 crore from a vehicle in Tripura's Teliamura, officials said.

Security forces carried out the operation on Saturday, and the arrested accused have been identified as Il Bar Hussain and Md Juber Ahmad.

"In a major success against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on 12 April 2025," as per an official release.

Also read: 3 held in Assam for smuggling 11 Tokay Geckos worth 60 lakh each

The contraband was being carried in a car. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be 6 crore in the international market.

Thursday, April 17, 2025
