BSF stops Bangladesh border force from constructing a bunker along border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday stopped the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) from constructing an illegal bunker at a location along the Indo-Bangladesh border in north Bengal, police said. The BSF also stopped locals from constructing another structure within 150 metres of the border fence. (ANI)

“On January 31, the BGB was constructing a sentry post bunker in the Dahagram Angarpota area of the north Bengal frontier, within 150 yards of the international border, before the BSF intervened,” a senior BSF officer said.

The BSF also stopped locals from constructing another structure (possibly a house), also within 150 metres of the border fence.

The officer added that the BSF has called for a flag meeting at the commandant level with the BGB due to illegal construction by Bangladesh at different points along the border.

Since August 5 — the day former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after being ousted in an uprising — the two forces have been locked in an impasse over issues such as construction works, attacks against BSF personnel, and jurisdiction-related matters.

BSF officers on the ground said that the BGB personnel have refused to agree to construction works that were previously agreed upon during Hasina’s regime. The latest issue involves the construction of a fence in Sukdevpur village, a project mutually agreed upon more than four years ago.

The BGB has been building similar bunkers and other illegal structures at different points along the border, an officer aware of the matter said. BSF personnel have raided multiple underground bunkers and seized drugs and arms in recent weeks.

“Last week, Bangladeshi citizens attempted to construct two illegal houses within 150 yards of the border in the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari, Cooch Behar. All this was being done within sight of BGB personnel on their side of the fence. They should be stopped because any construction apart from those agreed upon by both forces is not allowed at the border,” the officer added.