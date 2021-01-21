BSF threatening people in border villages to vote for particular party: TMC
- The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force (SF) was threatening people living along the Bangladesh border and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
Meanwhile, the BJP has urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
“BSF personnel are going to bordering villages and threatening villagers to vote for a particular political party. Villagers are being told that the state administration won’t be able to help them and that they would be left at the mercy of the BSF. We have taken up the matter with the ECI,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC general secretary and state education minister, after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner.
The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
“The BSF is a professional border guarding force. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and criminals involved in such activities have been brought to book. The statements made by Chatterjee, are without any basis and far from truth,” said a statement issued by the BSF.
Representatives of both the TMC and the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the two election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar on Thursday. The ECI team is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the election preparedness and law and order situation in the poll-bound state.
“Bordering areas are very sensitive. We have urged the ECI to cross-check the voter’s list in some areas where there has been an alarming increase in the number of electors,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal.
The BJP in its letter to the ECI alleged that at least five bordering districts – Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas – have registered high population growth in the last four years. Three of these – Malda Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur have a Muslim majority, according to the 2011 census.
The BJP team also demanded that central forces be deployed at least 15 days before the polls. Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party won 18 of the 42 seats, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-member legislative assembly.
Ghosh also claimed that between 4 to 5 lakh Rohingyas who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters' list. But the BJP’s letter to the ECI made no mention of this point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judiciary, agencies like CBI, ED should act independently: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed in fire at Pune's Serum Institute’s Manjri plant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF threatening people in border villages to vote for particular party: TMC
- The BSF has refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and far from truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: No nod for Republic Day rally; SC panel begins consultation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to interact with Varanasi's Covid-19 vaccinators, beneficiaries tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after BS Yediyurappa assigns Karnataka portfolios, ministers complain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM to relocate Metro car shed to Aarey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement sparks war of words between BJP and BJD in Odisha
- While the BJP has accused the BJD government of not addressing the issue of farmers being forced to sell their paddy at less than the MSP, the government has underlined that it has carried out record procurement this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus vaccine doses from India arrive in Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sewer worker deaths: SC panel seeks status report from on compensation payment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Haridwar, mother-son duo booked for fraud after selling temple trust property
- Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghats, has urged the administration to take stringent action against such people who try to illegally occupy, encroach or sell trust-temple lands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala assembly to not remove speaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid bird flu scare in Uttarakhand, more hens die in poultry farms
- Seven hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Bajpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC may send notice to Yogi govt, Shashi Tharoor quips after action on 'Mirzapur'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP transfers cash directly to farmers, earns additional borrowing capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox