BSF tightens security along Indo-Bangladesh border in Northeast

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police departments of Assam and Tripura have strengthened security arrangements along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Barak Valley part of Assam and and Tripura borders in the wake of the civil unrest in India’s neighbouring country. A BSF patrolling team in the border areas of Assam. (HT Photo)

Assam shares a 265.5-kilometre border with Bangladesh and 120.6 kilometres of this falls under the Barak Valley part of the state which includes Karimganj and Cachar. Tripura and Bangladesh share a 856-km-long border.

According to BSF officials, around 4.5 kilometres of the international border in Assam remained unfenced and a large part of it is riverine areas.

The officials said security arrangements have improved since the unrest began in Bangladesh last month, but it has now been tightened further.

“Tripura has already tightened security since the turmoil in Bangladesh. Today, patrolling and security in the bordering areas have been tightened,” a senior state police official said.

The Inspector General of BSF’s Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, SK Misra, examined the current status of the unfenced gaps along Kushiyara River and other parts of Assam on August 2.

“We keep a 24/7 vigil on the border areas, but it has been strengthened multiple times now. We won’t allow a spillover of violence from Bangladesh to India through this border,” an official said.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Assam Police’s southern range, Kangkanjyoti Saikia, on Monday told HT that they are providing adequate support to the security forces deployed on the borders.

“The BSF is taking several measures, and we are supporting them from our side. As of now, no additional forces have been called because the BSF and Assam police have the strength to control the present situation,” he said.

At least nine Indian villages are located outside the fencing in Assam.

“We are in constant touch with the residents of these villages, and they have assured us support. We are also ready to protect them if they get attacked,” another official said.

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said he had spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah and assured him that the Indian borders in Tripura are well protected, and no illegal influx would be allowed.