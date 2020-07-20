e-paper
BSF troops seize goods being smuggled to Bangladesh through train

Deshraj Singh, Commanding Officer, 54 Battalion BSF, said that this is the second seizure from a goods trains in the last one month.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:06 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Nadia
The BSF said that the goods being smuggled to Bangladesh were found during the part of the routine search.(ANI Photo)
         

While checking a goods train going to Darshana (Bangladesh) from Gede (India), the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday seized goods worth Rs 46.5 lakhs from a wagon which were being smuggled to the neighbouring country.

The BSF said that the goods being smuggled to Bangladesh were found during the part of the routine search.

“Troops observed in one of the wagons, which was at serial number 3 from the last, that its sealing was tampered. When troops peeped through the gaps of doors, they found some suspicious goods inside it. Troops informed senior officers of BSF and subsequently officials of Customs Check Post-Gede as well as RPF. Thereafter, troops opened the wagon in the presence of Custom officials and RPF officials and found 30 cartons of various contrabands such as footwears, cosmetics, mobile phones,” a release by the security forces read.

Deshraj Singh, Commanding Officer, 54 Battalion BSF, said that this is the second seizure from a goods trains in the last one month.

A complaint has been lodged with the Custom officials-Gede in connection with the seizure and the seized contraband were handed over to them.

Further investigation is underway.

