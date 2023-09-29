4 demands from PM by BSP MP Danish Ali, abused by Bidhuri: ‘You were not present’

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali who was abused by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha last week -- an episode that triggered a major political slugfest -- on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Bidhuri. In his letter to PM, Danish Ali sought a public statement from the Prime Minister's Office condemning such behaviour. The incident created a "pervasive atmosphere of apprehension and vulnerability around me," the Muslim MP wrote. Apart from a public statement, Danish Ali urged the PM to remind all MPs of the importance of "upholding the highest standards of decorum and conduct within the House". Bidhuri should be suitably punished so that no one can repeat such an act, Danish Ali wrote. "Given the escalation in threats, one given by Shri Bidhuri on the floor of the House and subsequent barrage of threats coming from various sources, I implore you to strengthen the security arrangements around me," Danish Ali wrote. BSP MP abused by Bidhuri writes to Modi, seeks PMO statement of condemnation

The video of Ramesh Bidhuri abusing Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during a debate drew flak with opposition leaders rallying behind Danish. Rahul Gandhi went to meet Danish at his residence, while several opposition leaders wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a probe into what happened.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh apologised for the comment and the BJP issued a showcause notice to Bidhuri. However, amid the controversy, Bidhuri was given the election duty of Rajasthan's Tonk.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, meanwhile, claimed that Danish Ali incited Ramesh Bidhuri by using unpardonable words against PM Modi.

'Bidhuri used inappropriate language referring to you': Danish Ali's letter to PM

"I want to begin by informing you that although you were not present in the House on the mentioned day, Shri Bidhuri used inappropriate language when referring to you during his address. I raised an objection to the use of such language in relation to the Prime Minister, even if it was a quotation," the letter read.

"It is evident from the House proceedings that none of the members from the ruling party objected to my stance against the use of unparliamentary language directed at you. However, when I rose and pointed out to Shri Bidhuri's use of unparliamentary language towards you, he got rattled and reacted strongly, possibly realising his mistake..." Danish Ali wrote.

On Nishikant Duvey's version of what unfolded in the Lok Sabha that day, Danish added: "Members like Shri Nishikant Dubey have even gone as far as to disseminate absolute falsehoods by asserting that I made certain remarks which provoked Shri Bidhuri when it is clear that those remarks were made by Shri Bidhuri during his address. I was the one who raised objection to the use of such language in the House."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON