BSP slams UP govt over Jalaun gang rape, terms Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan ‘farce’

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:24 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the Jalaun gang rape case and said that the government’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a “farce”.

Speaking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women.

“The government slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a farce. I think the Yogi government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women and girl children of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to protect Dalits and poor and it is for this reason that there was a Hathras incident. There were many incidents subsequently in Uttar Pradesh before that also that have been gang rapes,” he said.

Two juvenile boys allegedly raped a minor girl in Sandi Village of Jalaun district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awadhesh Singh said that the age of two accused is between 11-14 years.

“A case has been registered after we received a complaint about the rape of a minor girl. The victim sent for a medical check-up. Her condition is stable. One of the accused is around 11-12 years and the other is around 13-14 years old. A team of police has been deployed in the village,” Singh said.