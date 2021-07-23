BSY reviews pending development projects

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday reviewed development works in the capital city. Talking to reporters he said that until the central leadership gives further orders, he will continue with his responsibilities.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, conducted rounds and inspected the white-topping, Tender Sure, Smart City and other projects executed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He was accompanied by his cabinet colleague R Ashok and other legislators.

The CM travelled in a bus on Friday morning, inspected Race Course Road near his official residence and other projects in the city. He drove through Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, developed under the Smart City project, and inspected the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) work at Minsk Square.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting developmental works that are under progress in the city, he said: “I have inspected Smart City, TenderSure and other works which are under progress along with cabinet colleagues, legislators and officials...it is our government’s priority to create world-class facilities in Bengaluru and we will work towards achieving this goal.”

He said, 36 works have been taken up under the Smart City project, of which many road works have already been completed, and in the current year, the remaining road work will also be completed. Listing out roads that have been developed under the TenderSure model in the city, he further said, 69 roads of 147 km length is white-topped in order to improve the quality of the city’s main roads. “in coming days we want all the roads in the city to be developed, we will ensure sufficient funds for it, aimed at all round development of the city.”

During the inspection, the chief minister also visited the new commercial street, which nearly eight months after it was taken up for redevelopment, was given a new look. The redevelopment of the 458m-long road in one of the busiest areas in Bengaluru was done at a cost of ₹5 crore under the Bengaluru Smart City Limited. The new design has been executed using cobblestones with radiant colours, said BBMP officials in their briefing to the CM.

In a review meeting held on June 11, Yediyurappa had pulled up the city civic body officials. “Though I have instructed the BBMP to complete the 27 smart city projects by May 31 before the monsoon sets in, the works are incomplete, as evident from piles of mud and craters on both sides of the roads,” he told the officials during the review. During this meeting, the chief minister had asked BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta by when the pending works would be completed.

Bengaluru police too had raised the issue of the delay in the development works with the chief minister during this review meeting, claiming it was slowing down the traffic. Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant had told HT that the pending development works in the city is causing a problem. “Most of the roads have some construction work going on and it is further slowing down the traffic in the city. The government assured that this issue will be taken up with civic authorities,” Pant said on Friday.

While most of the works still remain incomplete, the BBMP officials told the chief minister that considerable improvement has been made. Instructions were provided to finish the work within the revised deadline, said the chief minister’s office.