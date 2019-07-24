Budding shuttler found dead in UP hostel, suicide probable cause

A 14-year-old upcoming badminton player allegedly committed suicide in her room at the hostel of a sports institute in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on Monday night.

The teenager, who had been at the institute for the last one year, left behind a suicide note, according to the police.

“We are waiting for the family to lodge an FIR. The girl has named some people in the note and we are looking into it,” a police official said.

“Her family members have arrived and they haven’t filed a complaint yet,” he added.

Two of her hostel mates, aged nine and 11, told the police that 11 of them had dinner together following which they retired to their rooms. The deceased was last seen writing something on a piece of paper.

“She had used a tie and a dupatta to hang herself. Apart from naming a few people in the note, the girl has also said she did not deserve to live...,” said the police officer quoted above.

Uttar Pradesh sports minister Chetan Chauhan expressed grief at the death of the shuttler. “I have asked the sports directorate officials to look into the matter,” he added.

The UP Sports College acting secretary, Vijay Gupta, said he had sought a detailed report on the death of the badminton player.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 01:09 IST