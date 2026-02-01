Budget 2026: ECMS outlay doubled to ₹40,000 crore; ISM 2.0 announced

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a major expansion of incentives under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and unveiled the next phase of India’s semiconductor push with the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0. Both schemes are run by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a major expansion of incentives under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme. (Representative photo)

In her Budget speech, the finance minister announced a sharp increase in funding for ECMS to ₹40,000 crore.

The ECMS was notified in April 2025 with a budget outlay of ₹22,919 crore for six years, with projected production worth ₹10.34 lakh crore and potential employment generation for 1.42 lakh people, according to the government.

Sitharaman said the scheme has already attracted investments at more than double the initial target.

MeitY minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has previously said that the scheme, with 249 applications, had drawn investments of over ₹1.15 lakh crore—nearly double the government’s initial target of ₹59,350 crore.