Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
New Delhi: The first half of the Budget Session, which began with opposition parties boycotting the President’s address to Parliament and saw protests and disruptions over three farm laws, was able to utilise about 99% of its allotted time, according to official records.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday, ending the first phase of the Budget Session, which witnessed 13 privilege notices filed by MPs. Parliament will reconvene on March 8 after recess.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings ended on Friday, while the Lok Sabha sat on Saturday morning to complete the discussion on the Union Budget. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the Upper House clocked 99% productivity, with a net time loss of only 30 minutes due to disruptions.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that the Lower House utilised 99.5% of its time by sitting for longer hours after four consecutive days were washed out over demand for an exclusive debate on three farm laws.
Parliament cleared two bills — The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021— during the brief first half that was cut short by two days from its original schedule.
“We still have to go for the second part. I only appeal to the Members not to miss any Standing Committee meeting. Please see to it that you attend all the Standing Committee meetings and make contribution also,” Naidu said. Birla, in his speech, said: “49 women MPs participated in the vote of thanks on the President’s address and discussion on the budget”.
Uttarakhand farmers destroy crops after failing to get buyers, proper rates
- The three farmers planted banana saplings on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.
Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
- The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
