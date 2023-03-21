Home / India News / Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as protests continue
Live

Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as protests continue

india news
Updated on Mar 21, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Parliament Budget Session March 21: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will reconvene on Tuesday to resume Budget session 2023 proceedings.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha live updates: The second leg of Budget 2023 is underway in the Parliament. (File)
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha live updates: The second leg of Budget 2023 is underway in the Parliament. (File)
ByHT News Desk
Budget session live updates: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will resume after a day-long adjournment due to intense ruckus in both houses. While the opposition demands JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe in Gautam Adani-Hidenburg issue, the ruling party has locked horns demanding apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in London last week.

Budget 2023's second half, like the first, is characterised by disruptions. Again, there will almost certainly be significant protesting on both sides during Tuesday's proceedings. Stay here to get the latest updates from in and out of the parliament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    TMC protest on Adani issue

  • Mar 21, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    'Rahul Gandhi drew a similarity of Indian institutions with Pakistan's ISI,' BJP sharp attack on Congress

  • Mar 21, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    'If there is ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’, why running away from debate, PM Saab?': Kharge

    LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweets, "Why is the Government stalling discussions in the Parliament?

    Is it not the responsibility of the Government to run the house and address issues of national interest?

    If there is ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’, why running away from debate, PM Saab?"

  • Mar 21, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Oppn MPs launch protest from Parliament amid Adani row

    Opposition lawmakers gathered Tuesday on the first floor of the Parliament building to continue protests against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and to demand a JPC, or joint parliamentary committee, probe allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against Gautam Adani's conglomerate. Read in detail

  • Mar 21, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament demanding JPC in Adani issue

  • Mar 21, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha Chairman invites floor leaders at 11:30 to his chamber

    I invite the floor leaders of all parties to my chamber at 11.30 am today. The House is adjourned to meet at 2pm today: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Chairman

  • Mar 21, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha chairman denies discussion on Adani issue

    Rajya Sabha chairman has denied discussion on Adani-Hidenburg issue.

  • Mar 21, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Lok Sabha speaker has adjourned today's session till 2pm amid demonstrations from opposition demanding JPC probe in Adani issue.

  • Mar 21, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    Rajya Sabha proceedings underway. Lok Sabha session began amid heavy uproar.

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    Opposition meet at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge office

    Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at the office of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    Poster war between BJP and Congress

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    Congress prez Kharge dig at PM Modi

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics: BJP

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday upped its ante against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during the UK visit recently and reiterated its demand to apologise in Parliament. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called the Wayanad MP a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics. Read here

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi won’t apologise, says Congress prez Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi won’t apologise. We will ask for the same demand again & again till we don’t get an answer. This is just a diversion from the issue. Our embassies are getting attacked but they are not saying anything to condemn these attacks. These people gave protection to Mehul Choksi & now are talking about “Deshbhakti”, says Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, reports ANI.

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    PM-Ayushman Bharat Health infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) a major laggard in financial year 2022-23: Parliamentary committee

    In its 144th report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare highlighted that the department has been able to utilise just about 20 per cent of its budget estimates allocation.

    It said 2021-22 is the second year of the implementation of PM-Ayushman Bharat Health infrastructure Mission, reports PTI.

  • Mar 21, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    Suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Adani issue, reports ANI.

  • Mar 21, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    What is Adani-Hidenburg issue?

    Hindenburg Research criticised Indian conglomerate Gautam Adani of financial malpractices in a January 24 report ahead of the Adani Enterprises share sale, setting off an $86 billion rout in the group's domestically listed stocks and a sell-off in its bonds listed overseas. Read in detail

  • Mar 21, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    Why is BJP demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi?

    Congress former president Rahul Gandhi addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on his week-long UK tour early in March, said the nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that “one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions”. Read in detail

