Build Hanuman statue at Ram Temple premises: AAP MLA

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:01 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who has begun organising monthly recitation of ‘Sundar Kand’ in his constituency, has now suggested that a grand statue of lord Hanuman is built at the Ram Temple premises.

“I think a grand statue of Hanuman Ji should be built in the Ram Temple premises as Hanuman Ji was Lord Ram’s favourite. Hanuman Ji is a symbol of selfless service,” Bharadwaj said on Thursday without naming Ayodhya.

Bharadwaj’s party often invoked lord Hanuman’s name during campaigning for the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, which was swept by the AAP.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recited ‘Hanuman Chaalisa’ at several events before the elections and visited a famous temple dedicated to lord Hanuman on the eve of the voting.

Two days ago, Bharadwaj, as promised, organised the recitation of ‘Sundar Kand’ at a Hanuman temple in south Delhi’s Chirag Dilli area, which falls under his constituency of Greater Kailash.

Both AAP and the BJP had sparred over related issues during the poll campaign. While the BJP accused Kejriwal’s party of supporting Shaheen Bagh protestors by feeding them ‘Biryani’ and speaking in Pakistan’s language, Kejriwal had termed the BJP leaders “pseudo Hindus”.

Bharadwaj’s suggestion for a Hanuman statue in the premises of the Ram Temple comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra was appointed the head of the Ram Temple trust formed to oversee the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The trust also indicated yesterday that the temple construction could start within 6 months’ time and take over two years to complete.

It is expected that the temple at Ayodhya will be built on the lines of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s model.