Bullet trains, Chandrayaan-5, $68 billion: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s Japan trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan has yielded three major outcomes—across transport, space exploration and economic ties—underscoring the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Tianjin, China, after concluding his two-day visit to Japan, on Saturday, 30 August 2025.(DPR PMO)

“This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the government for their warmth,” the prime minister said in an X post.

The new measures to further expand the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were unveiled following summit talks between PM Modi and Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s Japan visit:

ISRO-JAXA & Chandrayaan-5

PM Modi announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will jointly work on the upcoming Chandrayaan-5 mission. The initiative strengthens cooperation in space technology, lunar exploration, and scientific research.

A Ride On The Shinkansen

On Friday, PM Modi along with his counterpart Ishiba boarded a Shinkansen bullet train in Sendai. During the ride, he interacted with Indian train drivers undergoing training in Japan for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train built with Japanese support. (read more)

Japan To Invest $68 Billion In India

Tokyo has pledged 10 trillion yen, or about $68 billion, in private investments for India over the next decade. These investments span sectors from semiconductors and rare earths to digital technology and clean energy, according to a joint statement issued after the bilateral summit between Modi and Ishiba.

PM Modi's Japan visit cements India-Japan relations on three critical fronts—high-speed transport, space exploration and economic growth. According to him, the partnership is crucial for global peace and stability, and both sides have laid a strong foundation for a "new and golden chapter" in relations.