Home / India News / 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Bishnoi, 'Sulli Deals' creator get bails on humanitarian grounds
'Bulli Bai' app case accused Bishnoi, 'Sulli Deals' creator get bails on humanitarian grounds

Bulli Bai app case: A fifth person was also arrested from Odisha on Thursday. (File Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 10:49 AM IST
ANI |

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and 'Sulli Deals' app creator Omkareshwar Thakur on humanitarian grounds.

The court considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

The court had imposed strict conditions on the accused persons so that they could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence.

The conditions include that the accused person would not try to contact, influence, induce any victim.

The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to IO, said the order.

The accused persons would not leave the country and would appear before the court on each and every date, would not commit a similar offence while on bail, stated the order. 

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
