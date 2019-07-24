Buoyed by Karnataka developments, BJP says ‘political monsoon’ to hit MP soon

Leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh say the Kamal Nath-led government in the central state will face the same fate as the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) coalition in Karnataka soon.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed after it lost the confidence motion, garnering 99 votes against the 105 of the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to the governor after losing the trust vote in the assembly, capping an intense power struggle triggered by a slew of resignations by rebel MLAs.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Gopal Bhargava said a stable government in Karnataka would usher the state to the path of development, which was hampered by a weak coalition dispensation. In the same manner, a stable government in Madhya Pradesh is needed to put the state back on the track, he said.

“Political monsoon is progressing from Goa and Karnataka. It’s MP which will be hit by the monsoon soon. It’s because there is rampant corruption in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The government is running a transfer industry. Law and order has collapsed. Children are being kidnapped and killed,” Bhargava said.

Congress leaders in the central state, however, said there is no threat to the government in the state irrespective of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ statements for months that it will fall.

A Congress leader, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said his party was watching the developments in Karnataka closely and feels that there was a major difference between the political situations in the two states.

“Unlike Karnataka where the JD(S) is a third front party, Madhya Pradesh’s politics still revolves around two parties. In Karnataka, a section of Congress leaders and workers was not happy right from day one about the Congress playing second fiddle to JD(S) despite the latter having less seats than the Congress in the state assembly,” said the leader.

“In Madhya Pradesh, it’s the Congress which is in power and none of the party leaders and workers want the BJP to come back to power after having got their power after a gap of 15 years,” the leader added.

State Congress media in charge Shobha Oza said the BJP has faced defeat in informal floor test in the House several times.

“First, they were beaten in the election to the post of speaker. Then, they couldn’t get the post of deputy speaker too in the election. In the state assembly and outside, the Congress has shown its strength as that of 120 MLAs, four more than the majority mark,” Oza said.

“But it’s the inherent conflict among senior BJP leaders that they continue to issue a threat to the Congress government, while daydreaming,” she said.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 15:32 IST