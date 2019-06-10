Buoyed by LS result, BJP eyes 65-plus seats in Jharkhand polls

BJP’s national president and union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired the party’s core committee meet of Jharkhand unit to discuss and draw poll strategies for the upcoming assembly elections due in November-December.

The meet, attended by party’s central and state leaders, was held at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Besides Shah, party’s national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal, joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh, Jharkhand’s chief minister Raghubar Das, party’s state president Laxman Gilua, Khunti MP and union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda and many other leaders attended the meet.

After a long deliberation, the leaders decided that the party would go to the polls with a target to secure win in more than 65 assembly seats out of 81 in Jharkhand.

He said, “After a comprehensive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the leaders expressed their intent to repeat the winning spree in the upcoming elections. Our target is to win more than 65 seats in state polls.”

He added that detailed discussions were held to draw poll strategies. “The leaders reviewed the ongoing poll preparations at booth, mandal (block) and district levels. Party workers have been asked not to relax and continue to work till the target is achieved,” Das said. Das had announced that he would go to elections on development planks.

The chief minister is paying special focus in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan division, which comprises 18 and 14 assembly constituencies respectively, nearly 40% of the total strength of the Jharkhand assembly. The BJP has currently 12 MLAs from these regions.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 00:57 IST