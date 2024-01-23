close_game
Myanmar Army plane with 14 people crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport

Jan 23, 2024 12:50 PM IST

There were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft, The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram DGP said.

Six people were injured after a Myanmar Army plane crash-landed at Mizoram's Lengpui airport on Tuesday. There were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft, The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram director general of police said.

Initial reports indicated that the aircraft had arrived to pick up Myanmar Army personnel, who entered India recently, and suffered damage after veering off the runway at Lengpui airport.

The mishap happened on a day an Assam Rifles official said India sent back 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their own country after they fled to Mizoram last week following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group.

A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers had entered Mizoram last week, and of them, 184 were sent back on Monday, the official said. They were flown on Myanmar airforce planes from the Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe in the neighbouring country's Rakhine state, she said.

The remaining 92 soldiers will be repatriated on Tuesday, she added.

Myanmarese soldiers fleed to India

The Myanmarese soldiers entered Bandukbanga village, located at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction, in southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with arms and ammunition on January 17 and approached the Assam Rifles. They fled to Mizoram after their camp was overrun and captured by 'Arakan Army' fighters.

The Myanmarese soldiers were escorted to the nearby Assam Rifles camp at Parva, and later the majority of them were shifted to Lunglei, the official said.

They have been under the supervision of the Assam Rifles since then, the official said. These 276 soldiers were brought to Aizawl over Saturday and Sunday, for their transport to Myanmar from the Lengpui airport.

The group is headed by a colonel, and has 36 officers and 240 lower-rank personnel, officials said.

Of them, 359 soldiers have already been sent back to their country, they said.

In November, 104 Myanmar Army personnel were sent to the border town of Moreh in Manipur from different places in Mizoram by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters and then repatriated. Earlier this month, 255 soldiers were sent back via the Lengpui airport by Myanmar Air Force planes.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar.

