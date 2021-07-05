Bus service to resume across Tamil Nadu from Monday; e-pass not required for inter-district travel

The Tamil Nadu government has announced easing of more Covid-19 curbs from Monday and declared uniform relaxations in restrictions across the state. Restrictions that prohibit inter-state public bus services, social, political, entertainment, cultural and sport-related gatherings and reopening of schools, colleges, cinemas, bars, swimming pools and zoos would continue to be on till 6am on July 12, the government has said.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 3,867 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 24.96 lakh while 72 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the toll to 33,006.

Here is the latest guidelines of the Tamil Nadu government

1. Only a maximum of 50 and 20 people would be allowed to participate in wedding events and funerals, respectively.

2. The fresh relaxations, effective from Monday include extension of time till 8pm from the previous 7pm for a variety of retail outlets, shops and all other activities, an official release said.

3. Intra and inter-district bus services would be operational across Tamil Nadu, doing away with a previous restriction that barred such services in 11 districts including Coimbatore.

4. Hotels, lodges and guest houses would be allowed to resume functioning and restaurants would be permitted to re-start dine-in services (6am to 8pm), with 50 per cent customer occupancy and similarly, tea stalls too could offer services by following the same 50 per cent norm.

5. Entertainment and amusement parks would be allowed to operate by allowing access to 50 per cent visitors.

6. State-run retail liquor outlets would be allowed to function till 8 PM.

7. The requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts has been removed now.