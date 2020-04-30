Buses not feasible, need trains to ferry migrant workers, says Kerala CM

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:52 IST

Kerala has asked the Centre to run special trains to take migrant workers to their states because buses are not feasible for such long journeys, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

He said the majority of 3.60 lakh workers in the state are from West Bengal, Assam and Odisha and trains are ideal to ferry them back to their states. On Wednesday, the Union home ministry had suggested that states arrange buses to ferry home workers who have been stranded in the lockdown.

“In the prevailing situation, bus journeys are not safe. And there is a limit to keep social distancing in buses. So we want the railways to run non-stop trains for them. The state chief secretary has written to the cabinet secretary in this regard and we are waiting for an early reply,” Vijayan said.

There have been reports that in some areas migrant workers are getting restless.

In Malappuram the police launched a mild baton charge to control about 100 workers who took out a procession seeking immediate travel arrangements for them. The CM said some forces are deliberately provoking them.

The government calls the migrants “guest workers” and has introduced many welfare schemes including insurance for them. Most of them work in the construction sector, hotels and small-scale units. Though the government is taking care of the food, lodging and necessities like phone recharge coupons the migrants say calls from their kin make them worried.

Kerala reported two fresh cases off Covid-19 on Thursday taking the total to 497 out of which 384 have been discharged leaving 113 in hospitals, the CM said.

He said at least 70 areas are in hotspots and there is no plan to ease restrictions in those places. Two senior police officers (IGs) and Kasaragod collector are in self-quarantine after a TV reporter who interviewed them tested positive on Wednesday.