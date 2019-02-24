Violent protests rock Chitrakoot after kidnapped twins found dead

A businessman’s six-year-old twins - both boys - who were found dead on the banks of the Yamuna in Chitrakoot Sunday morning after they were abducted from a in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on February 12, were thrown alive into the river with their hands and legs tied, police said.

Shreyansh and Priyansh Rawat were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus near Nayagaon in Chitrakoot. Their family lives in UP side of Chitrakoot and they studied in school which in on MP side of Chitrakoot.

Police sources said the family had paid Rs 20 lakh in ransom to the kidnappers on February 19 but they raised the demand to Rs 1 crore. The boys were killed on February 21.

The Special Task Force arrested four people allegedly involved in the crime and they led the police to the site from where they had thrown the children. “After a night long search the bodies were found near a temple in Bakul village of Marka police area in Madhya Pradesh Sunday morning. The bodies were sent for post mortem,” Marka Station House Officer Zahid Hussain said.

The discovery of the bodies triggered widespread protests in Chitrakoot where thousands of people came out on the road and ransacked the Jankikund shopping complex close to where the children were kidnapped on the MP side. The mob attacked the properties in the complex and set some shops on fire. Police have fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob getting out of control.

Protesters also vented their anger at the school where the boys were studying and pelted stones at build and employees of a trust which runs it.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs. 50,000 for any information that can help them trace the kidnappers. Despite police in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh working in coordination, the boys could not be rescued alive.

