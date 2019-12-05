Buxar woman’s autopsy rules out rape: Police

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:19 IST

Patna The autopsy of the woman whose burnt body was found in a village in Buxar district a day ago has ruled out rape, the police said on Wednesday. The identity of the victim, who was also shot in the head before being set ablaze, was yet to be ascertained, they added.

Sahabad range DIG Rakesh Rathi, who was camping at Buxar on Wednesday, said the process of identification was underway with the help of the personal belongings of the deceased, like her sandals.

“We have strong leads. We will crack the case,” he said, adding that all police stations had been asked for details of all cases of missing persons.

The victim was between 20 and 25 years of age, the report by the Buxar Sadar Hospital says.

Meanwhile, a forensic team has collected the DNA sample and vaginal swab for tests. The woman’s body was found near Kukdha village in Buxar district on Tuesday. An empty bullet shell was also recovered from the spot. Locals said the place where the body was found is not frequented by people and is often used by farmers for cattle grazing. “That’s why the assailants may have chosen the spot for disposing of the body,” said Dilip Singh, a resident.