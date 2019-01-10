Ex-CM Sheila Dikshit is Delhi Congress chief, gets 3 working presidents

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit has been made the new Delhi Congress chief after Ajay Maken’s resignation from the post was accepted by the party.

Soon after being made the Delhi Congress chief, Sheila Dikshit said, “I am honoured that the party has given me this opportunity.”

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken who had resigned from the post on January 4, citing health reasons, congratulated her.

“I congratulate Sheila Dikshit ji for being appointed the DPCC (Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee) President. I am confident that under her leadership, we will play the role of strong opposition to Modi and Kejriwal governments,” Maken said.

Apart from Dikshit, Devendra Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, Haroon Yusuf have been appointed as working presidents of the Delhi Congress, said PC Chacko, the AICC member in charge of Delhi Congress.

Dikshit, 80, was a frontrunner in a pack of probables, including AICC secretary and a two-time legislator from Badli, Devendra Yadav, former Delhi assembly Speaker and a prominent Jat leader Yoganand Shastri and former Northeast Delhi MP Jai Prakash Agarwal.

The longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi -- from 1998 to 2013— Dikshit has stayed away from active politics following the Congress’s defeat in assembly elections.

Maken had submitted his resignation in September last year, citing “severe orthopaedic” ailment. But party president Rahul Gandhi had asked him to continue. He met Gandhi on January 4 before submitting his resignation.

Maken took over as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee or DPCC chief in March 2015 soon after the AAP came to power. He replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was a minister in Sheila Dikshit’s government. Later in 2017, Lovely switched over to the BJP before returning to the Congress fold in February last year.

Ajay Maken’s resignation came at a time when there has been speculation about a possible alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party or the AAP for Lok Sabha elections later this year. Maken is believed to be opposed to the view supporting such an alliance.

The AAP had registered an overwhelming victory in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, when the Congress failed to win a single seat. The party was in power for 15 years with Sheila Dikshit as the chief minister before it was voted out in 2013, when the assembly polls resulted in a hung assembly.

The AAP had registered an overwhelming victory in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, when the Congress failed to win a single seat. The party was in power for 15 years with Sheila Dikshit as the chief minister before it was voted out in 2013, when the assembly polls resulted in a hung assembly.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:13 IST