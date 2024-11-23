Bypoll results 2024: Trinamool Congress set for clean sweep in Bengal, UP BJP leads in 6 seats | Updates on 48 seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is counting votes polled for the bypolls held across 48 assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary seats in 13 states on Saturday, November 23. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

Assembly bypoll results: Total seats 48

Assam-5 (seats)

AGP: Bongaigaon

BJP: Behali, Dholai

Congress: Samaguri

UPSPL: Sidli

Bihar-4 (seats)

BJP: Ramgarh, Tarari

HAMS: Imamganj

JD(U): Belaganj

Chhattisgarh-1 (seat)

BJP: Raipur City South 1

Gujarat-1 (seat)

Congress: Vav

Karnataka-3 (seats)

Congress: Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon,

Kerala-2 (seats)

CPI(M): Chelakkara

Congress: Palakkad

Madhya Pradesh-2 (seats)

BJP: Vijaypur

Congress: Budhni

Meghalaya-1 (seat)

NPEP: Gambegre

Punjab-4 (seats)

AAP: Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak, Gidderbaha

Congress: Barnala

Rajasthan-7 (seats)

BHRTADVSIP: Chorasi, Salumber

BJP: Deoli - Uniara, Jhunjhunu

Congress: Dausa, Ramgarh

RLTP: Khinwsar

Sikkim-2

SKM: Namchi - Singhithang, Soreng - Chakung

Uttar Pradesh-9

BJP: Ghaziabad, Khair, Kundarki, Majhawan, Phulpur

RLD: Meerapur

Samajwadi Party: Karhal, Katehari, Sishamau

Uttarakhand-1

BJP: Kedarnath

West Bengal- 6

Trinamool Congress: Haroa, Madarihat, Medinipur, Naihati, Sitai, Taldangra

Uttar Pradesh bypoll results

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in six seats while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in two of the nine assembly seats for which bypolls were held, according to Election Commission trends on Saturday.

Rashtriya Lok Dal was leading in the Meerapur seat.

While BJP candidates are leading in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Khair, Katehari and Majhawan seats, the SP candidates have an edge in Karhal and Sishamau.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won the Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair seats, while the SP secured victories in Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat. The party has since switched sides and is now a part of the BJP-led NDA.

Bihar bypoll results

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar secured early leads in three of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13.

NDA candidates were leading in Tarari, Belaganj and Imamganj constituencies, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was ahead in Ramgarh, according to initial trends of counting for the bypolls to the four assembly segments.

According to the ECI website, Vishal Prashant of the BJP was leading in Tarari against his nearest rival Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

In the Imamganj constituency, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading over her nearest rival Raushan Kumar of the RJD.

Initially, Deepa Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, was trailing.

In the Belaganj assembly seat, Manorma Devi of the JD(U), which is also an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 7,928 votes over her nearest rival Vishwanath Kumar Singh of the RJD.

Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the BSP was leading in Ramgarh over his nearest rival Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP.

All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.

MP bypoll results

The Congress was leading in Budhni, while the BJP was ahead in Vijaypur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections were held on November 13. These trends were recorded in the initial rounds of counting of votes that is currently underway.

In Budhni, Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel was leading against the BJP's Ramakant Bhargava after the second round.

In Vijaypur, BJP's Ramniwas Rawat was leading against the Congress's Mukesh Malhotra.

Karnataka bypoll results

The ruling Congress in Karnataka was ahead in all three – Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur – assembly segments, as the counting of votes was underway for bypolls held there.

The Congress has been maintaining a steady lead in Sandur, since counting began earlier in the day, and it has now also emerged as the front-runner in Channapatna and Shiggaon segments, where JD(S) and BJP were leading earlier.

The by-election to three segments was held on November 13.

The bypolls to Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna were necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives -- E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and Union mnister HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) to Lok Sabha in May elections.