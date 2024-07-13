Over 2.5 lakh voters were eligible to cast the ballot in the three bypolls necessitated by the resignation of independent legislators. (HT)

Counting of votes has begun for the 13 Assembly seats in seven states where by-elections were conducted on Wednesday. Voter turnout ranged from moderate to high across these constituencies, with sporadic incidents of violence reported in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app, Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi assembly seat recorded the highest polling percentage among the 13 constituencies, while Uttarakhand's Badrinath seat saw the lowest turnout.

This electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha polls, will determine the fate of many veteran politicians and some newcomers, including Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

West Bengal

The bypolls to four assembly constituencies in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 62.71 percent by 5 pm on Wednesday, as reported by an Election Commission official.

Raiganj had the highest turnout at 67.12 percent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 65.37 percent, Bagdah at 65.15 percent, and Maniktala at 51.39 percent. There are approximately 10 lakh voters in these four constituencies.

The BJP won the Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

Uttarakhand

The Manglaur assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand experienced an incident of violence that left four people injured, although the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 67.28 per cent.

Polling in the Badrinath assembly seat remained peaceful with a voter turnout of 47.68 percent, according to officials.

Himachal Pradesh

According to the state election department, voter turnout in the by-polls in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh was about 71 per cent on Wednesday.

Election officials reported peaceful polling in the Nalagarh constituency, which had the highest turnout at 78.1 per cent, followed by Hamirpur at 67.1 per cent and Dehra at 65.2 per cent.

Punjab

The Jalandhar West assembly by-poll in Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 51.30 per cent on Wednesday, a significant drop from the 67 per cent turnout in the 2022 state election.

Polling concluded at 6 pm, but the Election Commission may update the turnout figure later.

The Jalandhar West constituency saw a multi-cornered contest involving major political parties like the AAP, Congress, and BJP.