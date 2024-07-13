Bypoll results live updates: BJP leading in Himachal Pradesh's Dehra; AAP in Punjab's Jalandhar West
- 31 Mins ago Congress leading in Himachal's Hamirpur
- 37 Mins ago AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat leading in Punjab's Jalandhar West
- 47 Mins ago BJP leading in Himachal Pradesh's Dehra; CM Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur trailing
- 6 Mins ago Counting of votes underway for 3 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh
- 14 Mins ago Counting begins for 13 Assembly seats across seven states
Bypoll results live updates: Counting of votes has begun for the 13 Assembly seats in seven states where by-elections were conducted on Wednesday. Voter turnout ranged from moderate to high across these constituencies, with sporadic incidents of violence reported in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app, Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi assembly seat recorded the highest polling percentage among the 13 constituencies, while Uttarakhand's Badrinath seat saw the lowest turnout....Read More
This electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha polls, will determine the fate of many veteran politicians and some newcomers, including Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
West Bengal
The bypolls to four assembly constituencies in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 62.71 percent by 5 pm on Wednesday, as reported by an Election Commission official.
Raiganj had the highest turnout at 67.12 percent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 65.37 percent, Bagdah at 65.15 percent, and Maniktala at 51.39 percent. There are approximately 10 lakh voters in these four constituencies.
The BJP won the Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly elections.
Uttarakhand
The Manglaur assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand experienced an incident of violence that left four people injured, although the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 67.28 per cent.
Polling in the Badrinath assembly seat remained peaceful with a voter turnout of 47.68 percent, according to officials.
Himachal Pradesh
According to the state election department, voter turnout in the by-polls in three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh was about 71 per cent on Wednesday.
Election officials reported peaceful polling in the Nalagarh constituency, which had the highest turnout at 78.1 per cent, followed by Hamirpur at 67.1 per cent and Dehra at 65.2 per cent.
Punjab
The Jalandhar West assembly by-poll in Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 51.30 per cent on Wednesday, a significant drop from the 67 per cent turnout in the 2022 state election.
Polling concluded at 6 pm, but the Election Commission may update the turnout figure later.
The Jalandhar West constituency saw a multi-cornered contest involving major political parties like the AAP, Congress, and BJP.
Bypoll results live updates: In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency, Pushpinder Verma of the Indian National Congress is leading with 3004 votes, an increase of 200 votes over his nearest competitor. Ashish Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing with 2804 votes, a decrease of 200 votes compared to Verma's total.
Bypoll results live updates: In Pubjab's Jalandhar West, Mohinder Bhagat of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading with 3971 votes, an increase of 2249 votes over his closest competitor. Surinder Kaur of the Indian National Congress is currently trailing with 1722 votes, reflecting a decrease of 2249 votes compared to Bhagat's tally.
In Himachal Pradesh's Dehra constituency, Hoshyar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading with 4942 votes, an increase of 360 votes. In second place is Kamlesh Tha of the Indian National Congress, trailing with 4582 votes
Bypoll results live updates: The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was underway on Saturday.
Polling for the Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh assembly constituencies took place on Wednesday.
Thirteen candidates, including those from the BJP and Congress, contested in these by-elections.
The Nalagarh assembly constituency saw the highest voter turnout at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur at 67.72 per cent and Dehra at 65.42 per cent.
According to data from the state election department, the overall voter turnout for the three by-polls was 71 percent.
Bypoll results live updates: Counting of voteshas begun for the 13 Assembly seats in seven states where by-elections were conducted on Wednesday. Voter turnout ranged from moderate to high across these constituencies, with sporadic incidents of violence reported in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.