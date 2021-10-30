Bypolls 2021: Bengal turnout crosses 34%; big battles for BJP, Congress

The voting in bypolls to three Lok Sabha constituencies and 30 Assembly seats spread across 13 states and one union territory is being held on Saturday. The voting is expected to continue till 6pm.

In Bihar, the turnout reached 21.79 per cent by 11am, according to the figures released by polling officials. The voting is being held on Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies in the state.

Assam, where polling is being held on four assembly seats - Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra - registered 31.44 per cent turnout till 11am, according to polling officials.

The polling has been peaceful so far, in the northeastern state and long queues were seen outside polling booths where voters queued up to cast their vote beginning 7am. Thirty one candidates are in then fray in Assam.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing polling in one Lok Sabha (Khandwa) and three Assembly constituencies - Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur. While Khandwa recorded 25.23 per cent turnout till 11am, Raigaon saw 33.62 per cent voters exercising their franchise. In Prithvipur, 34.52 per cent turnout was recorded, while Jobat saw 28.52 per cent turnout.

In Karnataka, Sindgi recorded a voting percentage of 26.75 per cent till 9am, whereas Hangal saw 24.31 per cent turnout. The overall turnout stands at 25.61 at 11am, according to the figures released by Eldction Commission of India (ECI).

In West Bengal, the highest turnout of 34 per cent was recorded in Gosaba till 11am. Dinhata recorded 29 per cent turnout, whereas Khardah saw 24 per cent voting. Meanwhile, Santipur saw 32 per cent turnout till 11am.

In Rajasthan too, there is a direct contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats. The polling percentage in the state reached 25.23 per cent at 11am. While Vallabhnagar recorded 23.3 per cent turnout, Dhariawad saw 27.13 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

In Maharashtra, 12 candidtaes are in the fray for the single assembly seat of Deglur, including those from the Congress and the BJP.

In Haryana, the Ellenabad assembly seat is seeing a triangular contest between the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the Congress and the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance.

The other states where polling is taking place are Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Campaigning for all three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats concluded on October 27 and the counting will take place on November 2.