‘CAA will be implemented before LS polls’, hints West Bengal BJP chief

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said that he believes the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections BJP’s West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar.(HT File)

“Not aware of time frame but I believe CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha polls,” Majumdar was quoted by PTI as saying.



The BJP leader's remark comes day after Union minister Shantanu Thakur claimed that the CAA will be implemented across India in the next seven days. “The Ram mandir (temple) in Ayodhya has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week," the minister said.



The CAA, enacted by the Narendra Modi government in 2019, aims at granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.



Massive protests took place in several states after the CAA was passed in Parliament and received President's assent subsequently.



On December 27 last year, Union home minister Amit Shah had declared in Kolkata that the Centre will implement the CAA and nobody can stop it.



“In the state in which so much infiltration occurs, will development take place there?” That is why Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA... But I would say that CAA is the law of the country, and no one can stop it. We will implement it," the minister had said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

‘BJP again started crying CAA for votes’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP in Cooch Behar. “We have fought against the NRC. Rajbanshis are citizens of India. They have again started shouting CAA, CAA for the sake of votes,” she said.