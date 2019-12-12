e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / India News

‘CAB-NRC could be lethal combo’: JDU’s Prashant Kishor rebuts Amit Shah

The law is to give citizenship to people who have escaped persecution in neighbouring countries, not take it away from those who have it, Shah told the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prashant Kishor contested the stand taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition’s stand on the citizenship law
Prashant Kishor contested the stand taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition’s stand on the citizenship law(PTI)
         

Prashant Kishor, the national vice president of Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal United who has been giving pinpricks to his party over its new stand on the citizenship law, went a step further on Thursday. Kishor contested the stand taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition’s stand on the law and stressed that this law, combined with the citizens’ register, could be turned into a “lethal combo”.

“We are told that #CAB is bill to grant citizenship and not to take it from anyone,” Kishor tweeted on Thursday, a reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s insistence in Parliament that Muslims in India did not need to be worried on account of this law.

The law is to give citizenship to people who have escaped persecution in neighbouring countries, not take it away from those who have it, Shah told the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that grants citizenship to religious minorities from three Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood.

Prashant Kishor delivered his counter. “But the truth is together with #NRC, it could turn into a lethal combo in the hands of Government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion,” Kishor, who was Nitish Kumar’s election strategist for the 2015 state elections, tweeted.

It is a concern that has been expressed by many opposition leaders, who recalled BJP’s pitch during elections in Bengal. Top BJP leaders assured Hindu migrants from Bangladesh that changes in the citizenship law would protect them from action when the National Register of Citizens project is rolled out nationwide.

The changes in the citizenship law were proposed by the NDA government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in 2015. Nitish Kumar’s party, which had spoken out against granting citizenship on grounds of religious persecution on non-Muslims, had criticised the move on previous occasions. This time, the party tweaked its stand but Kishor hasn’t.

This isn’t the first time that the JDU leader, who has a day job as a political strategist, has taken a stand that doesn’t mirror the one adopted by his party. But Nitish Kumar has taken a liberal view of his remarks in the past.

JDU leaders have interpreted his tweet attacks to indicate his future plans outside the party. Prashant Kishor’s team is already working with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in Bengal and was associated with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy’s campaign.

tags
top news
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news