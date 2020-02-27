Cabinet approves adoptionof 37 central laws in Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:40 IST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved adoption of 37 central laws in the Concurrent List — subjects that give powers to both the Centre and state — for the newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said.

On August 5, 2019, the government announced in Parliament the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Centre’s approval is in line with Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, that came into effect on October 31, 2019.

As per the Act, now the government can exercise its powers to modify the existing laws in Jammu and Kashmir through repeal or amendment within one year of the constitution of the UT.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019, are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019.

“...It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it said.

Adaptation of the Central Acts with modifications would ensure administrative effectiveness in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and remove ambiguity in implementation of these laws as per the Constitution of India, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the exemption of the India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) from the Department of Public Enterprises Guidelines, except reservation and vigilance policies.

IPGL was incorporated under Companies Act 2013, as a Special Purpose Vehicle jointly promoted by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), which was earlier called Kandla Port Trust (KPT), under the Ministry of Shipping, for development and management of Shahid Behesthi Port in Chabahar, Iran.

Besides, the Cabinet approved three agreements with Myanmar, including one on protecting wildlife, Javadekar said.

The other two memoranda of understanding are on communication and setting up a joint working group in petroleum sector, the minister said.

Since Mizoram shares its international border with Myanmar, wild animals keep crossing the border “as they don’t see geographical boundaries”, Javadekar said.

The agreement will enhance joint cooperation between India and Myanmar. India would also train officials from Myanmar in the field of wildlife, he said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the amendments to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) Bill, 2011. The objective of the Bill is to confer status to Institutions of National Importance to National Institutes of Food Technology located in Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

(With Agency inputs)