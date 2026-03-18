Cabinet clears ₹6,969-crore four-lane UP highway linking Barabanki and Bahraich

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 102-km four-lane access-controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh connecting Barabanki to Bahraich at a total cost of ₹6,969.04 crore. An aerial view of a new National Highway stretch in India. (ANI)

The project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and is aimed at addressing severe geometric deficiencies and sharp curves along the existing NH-927. It includes 48.28km of bypasses to facilitate high-speed movement and decongest populated stretches.

Beyond easing local traffic, the corridor is expected to serve as a key cross-border trade route by linking India to Nepal via the Nepalganj border, significantly improving connectivity to the Rupaidiha Land Port. The highway is aligned with the PM GatiShakti framework and will connect three economic nodes, including a Special Economic Zone and two mega food parks, along with two social nodes and 12 logistics nodes.

“Furthermore, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the extension from Bahraich to Rupaidiha. This means a complete arrangement for reaching the Nepal border via a four-lane access-controlled highway will be established. This route serves Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and those traveling toward Nepal,” Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press briefing.

The project is expected to generate significant employment, with an estimated 3.654 million person-days of direct jobs and 4.304 million person-days of indirect employment. It also includes the construction of a six-lane mega bridge over the Ghaghra River and will improve connectivity to Shravasti Airport as well as key Buddhist tourist and pilgrimage sites.

One of the major benefits highlighted is the reduction in travel time. “The travel time on this highway, which is currently three hours, will be reduced to one hour; this will provide a very good benefit,” the minister said.

The project is also expected to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic activity by improving access to transport infrastructure and key destinations in the region, Vaishnaw added.