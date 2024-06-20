Cabinet clears 76,220-crore all-weather port in Maharashtra

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved setting up a major all-weather port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of ₹76,220 crore, in a decision aimed at bolstering India’s maritime infrastructure. Union minister I&B and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw briefing the press on Cabinet decisions at national media centre in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. (HT)

The project will be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) with a shareholding of 74% and 26%, respectively, the government said in a release.

The port will be developed as an all-weather greenfield deep draft major port in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

“The port will be an integral part of the IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Corridor). It will be constructed by the joint venture of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board and will be one of the top 10 ports in the world,” Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The total project cost, including the land acquisition component, is estimated at ₹76,220 crore and it will include development of core infrastructure, terminals and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnerships (PPP) mode, the release said.

“This port will have around 23 million TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) container handling capacity. It will create a cumulative capacity of 298 million tonnes per annum and this port is estimated to generate 12 lakh (1.2 million) employment,” Vaishnaw said.

Upon completion, the port is slated to be one of the top 10 ports globally, boasting world-class facilities designed to handle mainline mega vessels on international shipping routes spanning the Far East, Europe, West Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

The project envisions the construction of nine container terminals — each 1,000 metres long — along with four multipurpose berths, including a Ro-Ro berth and a Coast Guard berth. Additionally, the port will feature four liquid cargo berths and extensive container/cargo storage areas, facilitated by a 10.14 km offshore breakwater.

Integral to India’s strategic initiatives such as the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), the Vadhavan Port is set to augment EXIM trade flows, leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP) to maximise operational efficiencies and incorporate modern technologies.

“The Project, aligned with the objectives of PM Gati Shakti program[me], will add to further economic activity and also have the potential for direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 12 lakh individuals, thereby contributing to the local economy,” the government release said.

In terms of connectivity, the ministry of road transport & highways will oversee the establishment of road linkages between the port and national highways, while the ministry of railways will ensure seamless integration with the existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor.