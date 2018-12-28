Cabinet okays death penalty for aggravated sexual assault of children

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved death penalty for aggravated sexual abuse of children as part of amendments to make the law governing crimes against children more stringent, minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Stringent punishment, including death penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual abuse of children is among the amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” minister announced at a press briefing.

Another important amendment was to protect children in natural calamities and disasters from being abused or administered hormones to attain early sexual maturity for purpose of assault, he added.

To curb child pornography, the amendment levies heavy fine for not deleting, destroying child pornographic material. Not reporting child pornography will also invite a hefty fine, the minister said.

“This is a very wholesome initiative by the Union government. The government has brought about a far-reaching amendment in the POCSO Act. Our aim is to prevent children from falling victim to sexual aggression,” he told reporters at a press meet today.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 16:00 IST