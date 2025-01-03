Cabinet okays proposal for BPCL in Nellore

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal for setting up of a petroleum refinery project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at Ramayyapatnam in Nellore district. On Thursday, the cabinet approved investments worth ₹ 1,82,162 crore approved by the SIPB which will likely generate 2,63,411 jobs. They include five new clean energy generation projects worth ₹ 83,000 crore. (PTI)

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathy said: “The BPCL would set up the refinery with an investment of ₹96,862 crore. The cabinet approved the allocation of 6,000 acres of land for the BPCL at Ramayyapatnam.”

On December 30, a meeting of the state investment promotion board (SIPB) headed by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu finalised the petroleum refinery project of the BPCL with the aim to create 2,400 jobs.

An official note said the BPCL is planning a township with five blocks comprising a learning centre, refinery, petrochemical unit and an administrative block. “The state will get ₹88,747 crore in revenue through this project in the next 20 years,” the officials told the chief minister, who instructed the officials to take steps to complete the project before 2029.

Last week, the BPCL made a filing before the stock exchange about establishment of the petroleum refinery in Andhra Pradesh and said it has started pre-project work including land purchase to build at least a 9 million metric ton per year (tpy) refinery and ethylene cracker at Ramayyapatnam.

Parthasarathy said: “The cabinet approved sanction of ₹2,733 crore for development works in Amaravati, including the construction of two engineering colleges. Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments granting municipalities the authority to approve building layouts.”

The cabinet also discussed the road map for the implementation of some more schemes announced by the TDP and allies as part of the “Super Six” guarantees before the elections. During the meeting, the finance department was directed to ensure the implementation of the “Talli ki Vandanam” scheme, before the next academic year. The scheme is aimed at providing ₹15,000 to each mother per year for sending children to schools.

Besides, the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, aimed at extending financial assistance of ₹20,000 per year to each farmer, will be implemented immediately after receiving central funds, the cabinet stated.

The cabinet meeting had a detailed discussion on revenue conferences, water resources, and financial challenges. A sub-committee was formed with ministers from revenue, finance, and municipal departments to address these issues.