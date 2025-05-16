Cache of weapons, ammunition recovered from Manipur counter-insurgency op scene

The Army on Friday said it recovered seven AK-47 rifles, an RPG launcher, a M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading rifles, and other war-like stores from the scene of a gun battle that left 10 insurgents dead along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel. The cache of weapons and ammunition. (Sourced)

In a statement, the Army said the identities of the 10 slain militants were being ascertained. It cited preliminary assessments and said they suggested the militants were involved in cross-border insurgent activity.

The insurgents were killed on Wednesday after a patrol of the Assam Rifles was fired upon near Chandel’s New Samtal, a remote tribal village about 150 km south of Manipur’s capital, Imphal. Manipur has around 398 km of border with Myanmar. Insurgent activities have often been reported from the border areas due to the difficult terrain.

The Army’s statement said the 10 insurgents wore camouflage fatigues. “Demonstrating exceptional composure and combat readiness, the soldiers responded in a precise, measured, and calibrated manner,” said the statement.

It added that the India-Myanmar border remained under heightened surveillance. “Security forces are maintaining a robust posture and are in coordination with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

On Thursday, the Army said the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed militants.