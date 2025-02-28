CAG report on Delhi's health infrastructure: Long waiting time, staff shortage
The CAG report on healthcare, is one of 14 to be presented in the Delhi assembly by the recently elected chief minister Rekha Gupta
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the national capital's healthcare infrastructure, which is set to be tabled today in the Delhi assembly by chief minister Rekha Gupta, has highlighted long waiting times, staff and equipment shortages and financial mismanagement, as reported by India Today.
The CAG report, one of 14 to be presented in the assembly, details six years of findings on the Delhi health infrastructure and pointed out that there was a critical shortage of medicines, equipment and staff affecting the affordability and efficiency of the health services.
Here are some important findings:
- Long waiting times for surgeries: Patients at the Lok Nayak Hospital have had to wait 2-3 months for general surgeries and 6-8 months for burn and plastic surgeries, India Today stated citing the CAG report. CNBC Hospital also has a 12-month-long waiting period for pediatric surgeries.
- Mohalla clinic consultations lasting less than a minute: The CAG report claimed that close to 70 per cent of all patients at mohalla clinics between October 2022 to March 2023 received a consultation with a health professional lasting less than one minute, The Times of India reported.
- Lack of proper medical equipment: Mohalla clinics also reportedly faced a severe shortage of medicines and medical equipment, as per the audit, with up to 74 clinics being below the required parameters.
- Lack of essential services in hospital: The report claimed that out of 27 hospitals in Delhi, 14 lacked ICU facilities, 16 did not have blood banks, 8 did not have oxygen supply, 12 did not have ambulance services and a staggering 15 hospitals were operating without a mortuary.
- On the other hand, at the Rajiv Gandhi and Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospitals infrastructure such as operation theatres, ICU beds and trauma centres have gone unused due to lack of a specialised staff, the report added.
- Acute staff shortage: Delhi hospitals face a massive shortage of healthcare workers with a 21 per cent shortage of nurses, 38 per cent shortage of paramedics, and 50-96 per cent shortage of doctors and nurses, reported India Today, citing the CAG report.
- Emergency funds underutilised: The report notes that the COVID-19 response emergency fund, which had ₹787.91 crore allotted under it was underutilised, with only ₹582.84 crore used. ₹30.52 crore which was meant for health care workers, and ₹83.14 crore meant for essential medicines and PPE kits, went unused.