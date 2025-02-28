CAG report on Delhi's health infrastructure: Long waiting time, staff shortage

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the national capital's healthcare infrastructure, which is set to be tabled today in the Delhi assembly by chief minister Rekha Gupta, has highlighted long waiting times, staff and equipment shortages and financial mismanagement, as reported by India Today. CAG report on Delhi's healthcare infrastructure shows lack of facilities and shortage of staff(PTI)

The CAG report, one of 14 to be presented in the assembly, details six years of findings on the Delhi health infrastructure and pointed out that there was a critical shortage of medicines, equipment and staff affecting the affordability and efficiency of the health services.

Here are some important findings:

Long waiting times for surgeries: Patients at the Lok Nayak Hospital have had to wait 2-3 months for general surgeries and 6-8 months for burn and plastic surgeries, India Today stated citing the CAG report. CNBC Hospital also has a 12-month-long waiting period for pediatric surgeries.

Mohalla clinic consultations lasting less than a minute: The CAG report claimed that close to 70 per cent of all patients at mohalla clinics between October 2022 to March 2023 received a consultation with a health professional lasting less than one minute, The Times of India reported.

Lack of proper medical equipment: Mohalla clinics also reportedly faced a severe shortage of medicines and medical equipment, as per the audit, with up to 74 clinics being below the required parameters.

