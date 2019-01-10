CAG report points to unfair process in e-procurement during BJP rule in Chhattisgarh

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its annual report on Thursday accused the Chhattisgarh government of “unfair process” over its e-procurement system and said bidders and the government officials were in coordination regarding the tenders issued by 17 departments worth Rs 961 crore.

The lapses pointed out in the CAG report, took place between April 2016 and March 2017, when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power. The report was tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The CAG made the remarks in its report on general, social and economic sectors for the year that ended on March 31, 2017.

Chhattisgarh’s Principal Accountant General (Audit) Bijay Kumar Mohanty said that “a total of 17 departments had invited 1,921 tenders valued at Rs 4,601 crore, and for this, 74 computers were used to upload the tender details. These computers (from which the tenders were uploaded) were also used by one or more bidders to upload their (tender) quotations...”

Chhattisgarh government spokesperson and director, public relations, Tarun Sinha said: “We have called a meeting of concerned officials of the departments which are under question. Necessary steps will be taken after the meeting.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 23:53 IST