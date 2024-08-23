Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into alleged financial scams at RG Kar hospital

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe allegations of financial scams at Kolkata’s state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, who is already under the federal agency’s scanner in the August 9 rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. (R G Kar Medical College and Hospital)

Lawyers who attended the hearing said the single bench of justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered the CBI to take into its possession all official records relevant to the alleged financial scams by 10am on Saturday and file a status report before the bench by September 17.

“The high court heard my petition and ordered CBI to take over the probe from the special investigation team the state government formed two days ago. I am happy. I am sure CBI will unravel the truth,” Dr Akhtar Ali, the hospital’s former deputy superintendent who filed the petition, told the media.

Ali moved the high court on Wednesday seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged malpractices and financial scams that surfaced during the tenure of Ghosh.

During the hearing, his lawyers told the court that the CBI can probe the financial scams as well since it is already probing the rape and murder case.

Ali, who was the hospital’s deputy superintendent till 2023, has accused Ghosh of illegally using unclaimed corpses, illegally selling biomedical waste, and passing tenders against the commission paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers. Ali also alleged that students were pressured to pay amounts ranging between Rs.5 and 8 lakhs to pass exams.

“In July 2023, I lodged a written complaint at the state vigilance commission, but no action was taken against Ghosh. I want everybody involved in the racket exposed,” Ali said after filing the petition.

Justice Bharadwaj passed the order around the same time Kolkata’s Sealdah court permitted CBI to make Dr Sandip Ghosh and five others take a polygraph.

A Kolkata court on Thursday allowed the CBI to conduct a lie detection test on Ghosh and four others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The CBI has interrogated Ghosh multiple times.

The prime suspect, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer working for the Kolkata Police, who was arrested on August 10, is currently in custody.

Lawyers said Ghosh’s counsels promptly moved the division bench of justice Harish Tandon challenging the single bench order, but no hearing took place till 4pm.

This is the second investigation to be conducted by CBI at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under the supervision of the Calcutta high court.

On August 13, the division bench of chief justice TS Sivagnanam and justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya transferred the rape and murder investigation from Kolkata police to the CBI with immediate effect after hearing a petition filed by the victim’s parents.

The family members of the victim have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the police.

“We have put our faith in the CBI but till now it has not been able to make any noticeable progress in my daughter’s death. Let’s hope the CBI gets to the bottom of the financial irregularities,” the victim’s father told the media on Friday afternoon.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the high court, welcomed the order.

“A CBI probe was necessary to get to the bottom of the scams taking place at the hospital,” he said.