Calcutta High Court rejects demand for CBI probe into BJP MLA’s death

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:33 IST

The Calcutta High Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his house in north Dinajpur district a week ago.

While the police, after preliminary investigation, claimed that Roy had committed suicide, his family members and the BJP alleged that he was murdered. The victim’s wife Chadima Roy had filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation.

“A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has turned down the plea for a CBI probe. We will soon file an appeal before a division bench,” said Chadima Roy’s lawyer Brajesh Jha who filed the plea.

The court said that a medical board comprising head of the forensic science division of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital would give a second opinion on Roy’s post mortem report within 14 days. The additional director general of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department would monitor the probe.

The Mamata Banerjee administration had earlier handed over the case to the CID which is now probing the case. The post mortem report had hinted that Roy may have committed suicide even though the chemical analysis report is still pending. Police investigation had suggested that Roy committed suicide after he was duped by his business partners. He had invested around Rs 1.5 crore.