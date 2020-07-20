e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Calcutta High Court rejects demand for CBI probe into BJP MLA’s death

Calcutta High Court rejects demand for CBI probe into BJP MLA’s death

Debendra Nath Roy wife Chadima had filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the death of her husband.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court turned down a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Debendra Nath Roy.
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court turned down a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Debendra Nath Roy. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Calcutta High Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his house in north Dinajpur district a week ago.

While the police, after preliminary investigation, claimed that Roy had committed suicide, his family members and the BJP alleged that he was murdered. The victim’s wife Chadima Roy had filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation.

“A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has turned down the plea for a CBI probe. We will soon file an appeal before a division bench,” said Chadima Roy’s lawyer Brajesh Jha who filed the plea.

The court said that a medical board comprising head of the forensic science division of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital would give a second opinion on Roy’s post mortem report within 14 days. The additional director general of the state’s Criminal Investigation Department would monitor the probe.

The Mamata Banerjee administration had earlier handed over the case to the CID which is now probing the case. The post mortem report had hinted that Roy may have committed suicide even though the chemical analysis report is still pending. Police investigation had suggested that Roy committed suicide after he was duped by his business partners. He had invested around Rs 1.5 crore.

tags
top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In