BJP MLA’s death a suicide case says Bengal police, BJP demands CBI probe

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:14 IST

The West Bengal government on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Devendra Nath Roy--whose death has triggered a massive political row in West Bengal with the saffron party alleging he was murdered--had died by suicide.

“The police suspect that it was a case of suicide. We will take the investigation to its logical end. There would be no interference,” said Alapan Bandyopadhyay, state home secretary.

In Delhi, a delegation comprising top leaders of the BJP, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Babul Supriyo and Arvind Menon among others, met President Ram Nath Kovind and union home minister Amit Shah and briefed them about the incident and alleged “lawlessness” in the state.

The BJP leaders demanded a CBI investigation and alleged that 105 BJP workers have been murdered in the last three years in Bengal by “ruling party goons”.

A senior police officer from the district said the preliminary post-mortem report of Roy suggests that he died by suicide. A detailed chemical report is awaited.

“The post mortem report suggests that the death was due to the effects of hanging which was ante-mortem in nature. There were no other external injury marks,” said the officer, adding that this negates the allegations levelled by the family and party leaders that Roy was murdered and then hanged.

Senior leaders of the BJP, however, said that they have no faith in the post mortem report as the state is trying to pass off the murder as a suicide.

“We have no faith on the report and the CID investigation which has been ordered. The chief minister should order a CBI enquiry or a judicial enquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court. The Trinamool Congress, like before, is trying to cover up a murder case and pass it off as a suicide,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

Meanwhile, police claimed that Roy was suffering from depression as he had accumulated a huge debt since he was duped while trying to start a business.

“During the left regime, Roy was the manager of a local cooperative bank. He had invested around 1.5 crore to start a business with two other partners. There was a complaint lodged against Roy that he had siphoned off Rs 1.3 crore from the cooperative bank, which had not undergone any auditing for many years. He had also mortgaged his house to get a loan of Rs 25 lakhs and even collected money from locals to start the business. But he was allegedly duped and the business never took off,” said a police officer. He added that one person had been detained for questioning.

Roy had won the assembly elections from Hemtabad in Uttar Dinajpir district with a CPI(M) ticket in 2016 but had later joined BJP in 2019.

“He has named the two persons in his suicide note. There were some financial transactions. Investigation is on. We have handed over the investigation to the state criminal investigation department (CID),” said Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police of Uttar Dinajpur.

His family members, including his wife Chadima Roy, said that Roy had been suffering from depression over the past few days. Police also claimed to have found that one of the persons named in the suicide note had called on Chadima’s mobile at least three times on Sunday and spoken to the victim. Roy had lost his own mobile a few days ago. The last call was made around 9:30 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile several BJP supporters were arrested when they allegedly damaged at least three buses and tried to forcibly shut down shops in various districts of north Bengal. Protests were also staged in Kolkata. The party also alleged that some of their workers were attacked by TMC.

TMC leaders reacted to the barrage of tweets BJP’s state and national leaders posted since Monday.

“BJP’s national president himself is also spreading fake news. He is competing with his IT troll ring leaders. Jumping to conclusions without facts in desperation to score political points. Instead, he would do well to stand by the deceased’s family. Every death is a tragedy. Sad,” tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien in response to a tweet by BJP president J P Nadda.