‘Call off your agitation’, Delhi LG appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:12 IST

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh who called on him to end their agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) because of the inconvenience it has been causing to schoolchildren, patients and general public.

According to an official, the eight-member delegation submitted a memorandum of their demands, including withdrawal of the CAA to the LG.

For over a month now, thousands of people, including women and children have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh near the Jamia Millia Islamia university against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road,” Baijal tweeted.

“I once again request all to maintain peace and order,” the LG said in another tweet.

Shaheen Bagh has inspired copycat protests by women in Kolkata, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ranchi among other places.

On Monday, Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung who joined a sit-in protest against the CAA and the NRC outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university said that the controversial law needed a revamp to make it inclusive.

The CAA fast-tracks citizenship of non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014.

Opponents of the CAA say the is unconstitutional because it makes religion a test of citizenship. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target Muslims in India.

The Centre insists that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.