Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:35 IST

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung who joined a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university on Monday said that the controversial law needed a revamp to make it inclusive.

“I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names. Make it inclusive…. If PM calls these people and talks, the matter will get resolved,” Jung said.

Jung who once served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia University insisted that talks are a must with the protesters to solve the imbroglio.

“When Anna Hazare movement had happened (2011), Congress government at the Centre was ready to talk to the agitators. Why is the present government not ready to have such a dialogue? There should be talks,” he said.

Congratulating students and locals who have been protesting outside Jamia for the last five weeks, Jung said, “It’s very encouraging to see that an Act, which was meant to create divide among people, have united everyone.”

The students who have been protesting since December 15, began an indefinite round-the-clock sit-in outside the campus on Wednesday as they intensified their agitation against the CAA and the NRC.

Students from several universities also took out a protest march against the CAA Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Monday. The protest was held under the banner of “Young India against CAA-NRC-NPR”, a collective of over 30 students’ groups. N Sai Balaji, AISA National President and former JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president said, “Students and youth today have showed that they won’t get divided by hate. We are together to defend our Constitution.”

The CAA which fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, has sparked protests in various parts of the country for over a month now. Most of the protests have been led by students and women.

The opposition claims the law is divisive, discriminatory and unconstitutional because it makes religion a test of citizenship.

The government and the BJP insist that the law is meant to confer citizenship and not take it away from anyone. The BJP has launched a massive outreach programme to educate the masses about the law. The government insists that there is no question of rolling back the legislation.