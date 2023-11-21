Caller claims Dawood gang told him to assassinate PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested

A man has been arrested for making threatening calls to the Mumbai Police Control Room claiming to be associated with the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang, police said on Tuesday. The arrested individual asserted that the Dawood gang had instructed him to orchestrate a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.-(PTI / File)

The caller also threatened to target JJ Hospital, a prominent medical institution in Mumbai, according to police.

The case has been registered under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups or castes.

"A man arrested for placing threat calls at Mumbai Police Control Room in the name of Dawood Ibrahim gang. The man had claimed that the gang had told him to blow up PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The caller had also threatened to blow up JJ Hospital. Case registered u/s 505 (2) of the IPC," the statement read.

In October, Mumbai Police received a mail in which the sender threatened to blow up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stadium named after him in Ahmedabad if the Indian government failed to pay ₹500 crore and release notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The email also mentioned that the terrorist group had already deployed people to carry out the attacks.

According to the police, the threat mail was initially sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which apparently originated in Europe, and the federal agency alerted the Mumbai police about the same.

Earlier in August, the Kerala police arrested a man who allegedly wrote a letter threatening a suicide attack on Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to the state. However, as it turned out, the accused wrote the letter to implicate his estranged friend and neighbour.

