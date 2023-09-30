News / India News / Calm in Imphal valley after 3 days of violence; curfew relaxed

Calm in Imphal valley after 3 days of violence; curfew relaxed

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023 07:36 AM IST

On Friday, people rushed to buy essentials as authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5 am to 11 am

Imphal: The situation in Imphal valley was largely peaceful on Friday after three days of violent protests that erupted in various parts of the ethnic strife-torn Manipur over the killing of two Meitei students who had gone missing in July.

In this photo taken on September 28, 2023, security personnel fire tear gas as miscreants protest near the family home of chief minister N Biren Singh, in Imphal in India's northeastern state of Manipur, amid ongoing ethnic violence. (AFP)
In this photo taken on September 28, 2023, security personnel fire tear gas as miscreants protest near the family home of chief minister N Biren Singh, in Imphal in India's northeastern state of Manipur, amid ongoing ethnic violence. (AFP)

On Friday, people rushed to buy essentials as authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5 am to 11 am. The government also lifted the curfew in both the districts from 5 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Restriction of movement of general people outside their residences is hereby lifted ...from 5 am to 2 pm. The relaxation shall not include any gathering/ sit-in protests/ rally etc without obtaining approval from the competent authority,” an order issued by Imphal West district administration said.

Deputy commissioner of Imphal East district also issued a similar order. In Bishnupur and Churachandpur, district administrations relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey visited the family members of the two Meitei students who were killed after being allegedly kidnapped. “The governor consoled the parents of the two students and gave water to the mothers who were on fast for many days,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in Imphal on September 26, a day after photos of the bodies of the two Meitei students, who went missing on July 6, went viral on social media. At least 176 people have been killed in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Though no violent protests were reported on Friday, students of Central Agricultural University in Imphal staged a sit-in protest demanding justice for the two students. Similar sit-in protests were also reported at Khurai and Keishampat areas in Imphal, officials said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out