Calm in Imphal valley after 3 days of violence; curfew relaxed

Imphal: The situation in Imphal valley was largely peaceful on Friday after three days of violent protests that erupted in various parts of the ethnic strife-torn Manipur over the killing of two Meitei students who had gone missing in July. In this photo taken on September 28, 2023, security personnel fire tear gas as miscreants protest near the family home of chief minister N Biren Singh, in Imphal in India's northeastern state of Manipur, amid ongoing ethnic violence. (AFP)

On Friday, people rushed to buy essentials as authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5 am to 11 am. The government also lifted the curfew in both the districts from 5 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

“Restriction of movement of general people outside their residences is hereby lifted ...from 5 am to 2 pm. The relaxation shall not include any gathering/ sit-in protests/ rally etc without obtaining approval from the competent authority,” an order issued by Imphal West district administration said.

Deputy commissioner of Imphal East district also issued a similar order. In Bishnupur and Churachandpur, district administrations relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey visited the family members of the two Meitei students who were killed after being allegedly kidnapped. “The governor consoled the parents of the two students and gave water to the mothers who were on fast for many days,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in Imphal on September 26, a day after photos of the bodies of the two Meitei students, who went missing on July 6, went viral on social media. At least 176 people have been killed in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Though no violent protests were reported on Friday, students of Central Agricultural University in Imphal staged a sit-in protest demanding justice for the two students. Similar sit-in protests were also reported at Khurai and Keishampat areas in Imphal, officials said.

