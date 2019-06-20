Calming the mind: PM Modi tweets two videos ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of the fourth Yoga Day celebrations on 21 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted two more videos on Thursday that demonstrate ‘dhyana’ (meditation) and ‘nadishodhan pranayama’.

The tweets garnered thousands of likes and has been retweeted more than 8000 times.

“ध्यान योगाभ्यास का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और अभिन्न अंग है (Dhyana is the most important part of yoga),” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“नाड़ीशोधन प्राणायाम अत्यंत लाभदायक है। देखिए इसकी विधि और इसके फायदे... #YogaDay2019 (Nadishodhan pranayama is extremely beneficial. Watch how to do it and its benefits),” he wrote.

Dhyana rejuvenates the mind as well as the body and helps improve concentration, aids modify behaviour and keeps away negative thoughts, the voiceover in the video said.

Nadishodhan pranayama, which is also known as anuloma-viloma pranayama, purifies the nadis, is good for heart patients and also alleviates cough related ailments.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, which will host the main event on the International Yoga Day in India on Friday.

Modi will perform yoga along with 18,000 people, including chief minister Raghubar Das, ministers and senior officials of the state at the Prabhat Tara ground in the city.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:29 IST