Cambodia-based cyber fraud racket busted; 6 held in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Police in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur have arrested six Indians allegedly linked to a cyber fraud gang operating from Cambodia, a top officer said, and added they are accused of defrauding people across India of over ₹1,100 crore. Police said SIM cards issued in India were used for the fraud. (Getty Images)

Police commissioner Om Prakash on Tuesday said investigations into two cases registered in Jodhpur led to WhatsApp numbers operated from Cambodia that were used to contact the victims. He added that the SIM cards for these numbers were issued in India.

Prakash said over ₹1,100 crore was defrauded using about 5,300 SIMs between September and November 2025. He added that one of the SIM cards, issued in the name of Murad Khan, was used in Cambodia from April to October 2025, to defraud a victim in Cyberabad, Telangana, of approximately ₹89 lakh. He added that a case was registered and the accused, Prakash Bheel, 25, was arrested. The network involved in supplying SIM cards and fraudulently activating them was uncovered based on Bheel’s interrogation.

Prakash identified the other accused as Hemant Panwar, 40, Ramavatar Rathi, 24, Harish Malakar, 34, Mohammad Sharif, 22, and Sandeep Bhatt, 27. Police have issued lookout circulars against four Malaysian nationals allegedly involved in the scam.

Police said SIM card vendors would ask customers to rescan their fingerprints and photos, claiming that the process was incomplete. One SIM card would then be given to the customer, and the other would be passed on to the call centre gang in Cambodia through Malaysian nationals.

Prakash said the SIM cards operating in Cambodia will be deactivated, and their WhatsApp accounts blocked. He added that a special team was being formed and an operation would be launched in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre against such gangs operating domestically and internationally.