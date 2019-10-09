Came to say hello for Dussehra: Karti Chidambaram at ED office in INX Media case

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2019

Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram, the son of former union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Speaking to media person outside the agency’s office, Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga said, “I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra”, reports news agency ANI.

The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

P Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the case, allegedly wanted certain transactions to be made in favour of Karti by the INX Media. ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea have been charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, P Chidambaram’s son, to secure clearance from FIPB for the foreign investment received by the company and evade punitive measures for not having the requisite approvals.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019