e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Came to say hello for Dussehra: Karti Chidambaram at ED office in INX Media case

The INX Media case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the firm to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, appeared before ED in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, appeared before ED in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Reuters file photo)
         

Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram, the son of former union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Speaking to media person outside the agency’s office, Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga said, “I just thought to come and say hello to them for Dussehra”, reports news agency ANI.

The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

 

P Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the case, allegedly wanted certain transactions to be made in favour of Karti by the INX Media. ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea have been charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, P Chidambaram’s son, to secure clearance from FIPB for the foreign investment received by the company and evade punitive measures for not having the requisite approvals.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:22 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:37 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News