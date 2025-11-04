Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Can create divide’: Sharad Pawar slams Maharashtra minister for appeasement politics claim

    Sharad Pawar was responding to Shelar's claim that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are practicing appeasement politics.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 2:02 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar over his appeasement politics barb, saying it is wrong for a senior minister to make remarks that could create religious or caste divisions.

    Leaders of MVA alliance - Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (ANI)
    Leaders of MVA alliance - Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (ANI)

    Pawar was responding to Shelar's claim that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are practicing appeasement politics by only pointing out duplicate Hindu voter names, while ignoring similar cases with Muslim electors.

    "Everyone should ensure that social unity prevails, and those who are in power have more responsibility towards this. If a senior minister in the state government is making such remarks, which can create religious and caste divide, then it is not good for the state," the NCP (SP) chief told reporters in Baramati.

    Pawar also referred to complaints about farmers receiving paltry amounts in insurance claims.

    He appealed to the state government to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in August and September.

    "The priority of the government should be to help farmers and make them stand again. Farmers have taken farm insurance, and they should get the relief. However, there are complaints about farmers receiving paltry amounts", Pawar said.

    He said the Union Agriculture Minister has acknowledged this issue and is conducting an inquiry, but the priority should be to help farmers who are in crisis.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/‘Can Create Divide’: Sharad Pawar Slams Maharashtra Minister For Appeasement Politics Claim
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes