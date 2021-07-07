'Can never forget his generosity': Pak PM condoles demise of Dilip Kumar

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Writing on Twitter, Khan said he is "saddened to learn" about the passing of Dilip Kumar, who was born in the Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan prime minister also wrote "I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pak and London helped raise huge amounts."

Khan also called the legendary actor "the greatest and most versatile actor" of his time.

After prolonged hospitalisation, Kumar died at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 98 and survived by his wife Saira Bano, also a great actress of her time.

He was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar, Pakistan. Later he changed his name to Dilip Kumar before he started working in the Indian film industry.

The Pakistan government has already declared his ancestral house in Peshawar as a national heritage and completed all formalities to convert it into a museum in his name.

Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 90's, where he received a grand welcome from the people of Peshawar.

Earlier in the day. Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government also condoled the death of a legendary actor, saying Dilip Kumar will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral home town here.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman said he was saddened to know about the death of Kumar. "Late Dilip had great regard and respect for the people of his birth place Peshawar. He will always be remembered for his services, love and affection he had for the people of Peshawar," the statement said.

In 1944, Dilip Kumar did his first film, 'Jwar Bhata.' His last film was 'Qila' which was released in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career of the actor includes 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', and 'Ram Aur Shyam', and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.



